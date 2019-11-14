Person shot on west side, seriously injured

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in serious-to-critical condition after a shooting on the west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened soon after 7 a.m. in the 3000 block of Island Club Lane.

IMPD said they received multiple calls of shots being fired in the area and arrived on the scene and located a male victim in the parking lot.

Police said the victim, who appears to have been shot several times, is in surgery at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

No information on a possible suspect has been released.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: