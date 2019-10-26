Person walking dogs finds skeletal remains in Bedford

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — A person walking dogs found skeletal remains in a wooded area of Bedford, police said Saturday.

It’s not clear how long the remains have been there, police said. They also could not provide any information on the sex, age or identity of the remains.

Bedford police did not provide additional details about exactly when the remains were found or the possible circumstances surrounding the person’s death. The location where the remains were found will be released in the coming days, according to the department.