‘Perspectives’ documentary looks to reshape drug prevention education

Overdose Lifeline is an Indiana-based organization that helped make naloxone, the drug that can counteract an overdose, available without a prescription in Indiana. (Provided Photo/Overdose Lifeline)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – “Perspectives,” a new film with a message about drug overdoses, a new film makes its Indianapolis debut Tuesday night at the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Center.

Indy-based nonprofit Overdose Lifeline produced the documentary to build on its existing “This is Not About Drugs” programming, which targets younger audiences.

CEO and founder Justin Phillips says the group hopes to reshape how teens learn about substance use.

“Just ‘say no’ is really an unrealistic expectation,” Phillips said. “Young people…developmentally are supposed to experiment. We need them to (understand) that experimentation is a risk to their developing brain.”

The film is broken up into five chapters to serve as a self-guided substance use prevention program.

Filmmakers interviewed teens and young adults from across the country to give their stories about how drugs have impacted their lives. They also spoke to experts to provide the medical and scientific perspective.

Director Bryan Sims lost his brother to a drug overdose. He says it was valuable to hear from a younger audience.

“We need to have compassion for young people using drugs and drinking,” Sims said. “We need to listen to them. We need to not punish them and find out what’s going on with them — what’s…motivating them to want to use these substances to cope with whatever is going on in their life.”

Overdose Lifeline will pilot the ‘prospectives’ program this fall and early next year. Organizers are still looking for schools and youth groups to participate. For more information on how to request the modules visit the “This is Not About Drugs”‘ website.

The screening of “Perspectives” is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Phoenix Theater Cultural Center.

It’s free to attend, but organizers are asking those interested to RSVP online. As of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning there are only 10 seats left.