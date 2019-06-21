Pet adoption event returns to state fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, the Indy Mega Adoption Event returns to the State Fairgrounds.

Shelters around the state will bring in more than 1,000 dogs and cats, and they’ll all be up for adoption.

All animals are already spayed or neutered, and vaccinated and microchipped.

The adoption fee is $30, and people who adopt a pet will get to take it home the same day. Parking at the fairgrounds is $8.

The event will run from noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St.

The event has been conducted since at least 2016.