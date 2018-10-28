Pet Pals: Great Indy Pet Expo preview

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Each week, Patty Spitler shares a story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This time, the host of Pet Pals TV talked about an upcoming event for all pet owners.

Patty's guest, Sean Litke with the Great Indy Pet Expo, discussed some of what to expect from the show, what exactly it offers both pets and pet owners and where and when it's happening.

For more on this story, click on the video.