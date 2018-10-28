Pet Pals: Great Indy Pet Expo preview
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Each week, Patty Spitler shares a story about our four-legged and furry friend population.
This time, the host of Pet Pals TV talked about an upcoming event for all pet owners.
Patty's guest, Sean Litke with the Great Indy Pet Expo, discussed some of what to expect from the show, what exactly it offers both pets and pet owners and where and when it's happening.
For more on this story, click on the video.
Local Headlines
Latest Local News
Trending Stories
National Headlines
-
-
Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.