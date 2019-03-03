Pet Pals TV: Puppy Playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Each and every week, Patty Spitler shares a story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This time the host of Pet Pals TV stopped by with an executive producer at WISH-TV, Peggy McClelland.

They discussed a new sporting event featuring puppies!

The teams, made up of puppies, will play basketball against one another.

Part one of the Puppy Playoffs is scheduled for Wednesday, March 6, from 4-7 p.m. at the IndyHumane.

If you're not able to make it out for the live taping, it will air Sunday, April 7 at 1 p.m. on MyIndy-TV and 5:30 on WISH-TV.

