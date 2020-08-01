Pet Pals TV: 2020 Mutt Strut goes virtual

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

Pet Pals TV host Patty Spitler stopped by the Daybreak studios with IndyHumane CEO David Horth to talk about changes to this year’s Mutt Strut.

Normally the Mutt Strut takes place the last Saturday in April. It’s an event that brings together hundreds of dogs and their owners to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It’s also IndyHumane’s largest fundraising event each year.

“We made a decision based on social responsibility that Mutt Strut would be virtual this year,” said Horth.

The community event is one of many that have been impacted or forced to be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the Mutt Strut will be held on Sept. 26.

