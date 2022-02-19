Local

Pet Pals TV: Bentley’s Buddies and Friends

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Nickie Scott and 16-year-old dog Rambo to talk about Bentley’s Buddies and Friends. The program offers reading buddies to students free of charge.

They discussed exactly what the organization does, the inspiration for starting it and the impact the dogs have on the children they visit.

“Pet Pals TV” airs in Indianapolis at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays on MyINDY-TV 23, and at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays on WISH-TV and WHMB-TV. The show also airs on other U.S. stations, including ones in Fort Wayne, Lafayette, Terre Haute, and Louisville, Kentucky.