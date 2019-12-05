Pet Pals TV: Cats Haven

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, informative and exciting story about our furry and four-legged friend population.

This time Susan Hobbs with Pet Pals TV stopped by with her guest David Mallory, a volunteer with Cats Haven.

They discussed Cats Haven, their mission and how they provide assistance and shelter to elderly and sick cats. They also talked about the organization’s upcoming annual holiday open house on Dec. 15.

