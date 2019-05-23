Pet Pals TV: Chihuahua Rescue of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This time Pet Pal TV’s Susan Hobbs stopped by with her guests Michael-Anne and Debra from the Chihuahua Rescue of Indiana.

They discussed the rescue, what they do and what motivates them to help out the animals.

Additionally, they talked about an event to raise money for the rescue, the Yoda the Teacup 5K on Saturday, June 8 in Avon.

To learn more about the 5K and to donate to the cause, click here.