Pet Pals TV: Concerns over deadly blue-green algae

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Concerns are growing over deadly blue-green algae found in lakes and ponds across the country.

Patty Spitler from Pet Pals TV joined Tom Dock, certified veterinary journalist and Pet Pals TV reporter, to talk bout the concerns and how blue-green algae can affect animals and humans.

Testing is still underway at Eagle Creek, Ft. Harrison, Geist and Morse Reservoirs, but environmentalists have found dangerous levels of the algae in Monroe Lake and Mississinnewa Lake.

Dock said no cases of deadly blue-green have been reported in Indiana. But just recently three dogs died after playing in water that contained the algae in north Carolina.

Dock shared the warning signs to look out for if your animal comes in contact with the algae. He also provided some tips on keeping yourself and your pets safe.

You can view a map of algae warnings here.

