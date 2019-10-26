Pet Pals TV: Dog training

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Patty Spitler with Pet Pals TV stopped by the WISH-TV studios Saturday to talk about different ways to train your dog.

“It depends on what kind of dog you have, depends on how much time you have, a lot of people work and maybe you want someone to hep you,” said Spitler.

Spitler said if you are looking for a good dog trainer, you should look for someone who has experience, can give you a list of references and doesn’t focus on punishment-based training.

