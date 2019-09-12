Pet Pals TV: Domestic Animal Response Team program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Patty Spitler shares a story about our furry and four-legged friend population.

The host of Pet Pals TV and Susan Hobbs both stopped by with their guest Dr. Mark Petersman from Noah’s Animal Hospital.

They talked about a new partnership Noah’s has with the Friends of the Indianapolis Care Services.

DART is the Domestic Animal Response Team program that was first proposed by the Indianapolis Fire Department and works to assist animals in the event of a house fire or a vehicle accident.

