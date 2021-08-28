Local

Pet Pals TV: Eskenazi Health pet therapy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This time, Patty Spitler of Pet Pals TV was joined by Shelly Fisher, Eskenazi Health’s pet therapy manager. They discussed the University of Denver course Fisher recently took, the importance of listening to pets and Eskenazi’s canine therapy garden.

More information on Eskenazi’s pet therapy program can be found here.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.