Local

Pet Pals TV: Eskenazi Health pet therapy

by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This time, Patty Spitler of Pet Pals TV was joined by Shelly Fisher, Eskenazi Health’s pet therapy manager. They discussed the University of Denver course Fisher recently took, the importance of listening to pets and Eskenazi’s canine therapy garden.

More information on Eskenazi’s pet therapy program can be found here.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Aces control Fever behind Riquna Williams’ 15 in 87-71 win

Sports /

Hurricane Ida strengthening as Louisiana braces for impact

Weather Stories /

Check the Storm Track 8 radar

Weather /

Person shot on northwest side; IMPD investigating

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image