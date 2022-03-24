Local

Pet Pals TV: Expert explains why cats expose their bellies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by kitty correspondent KJ.

They discussed what it means when cats expose their bellies, how to respond when they do and why it carries a different significance for cats than it does for dogs.

“What you’re seeing when [cats] do that for you is the ultimate sign that they trust you,” KJ said.