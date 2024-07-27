‘Pet Pals TV’: Fishers Agripark

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler was joined by reporter Renee Jameson.

If you’re looking for a fun and free place to take your family this summer, Jameson says you just might find it at Fishers Agripark

Fishers Agripark is a 33-acre urban farm at 113th Street and Florida Road. Along with 13 acres of fresh produce, a nature trail, and a nature-inspired play area, Fishers Agripark gives kids a chance to get hands-on experience with farm animals.

“They have all kinds of farm animals, goats and chickens and cattle, a horse, and even a potbellied pig, Otis, to eduate people — adults and children — about hte importance of the animals to the farm and how they take care of them,” Jameson said.

Click here to plan your visit to Fishers Agripark.