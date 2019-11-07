Pet Pals TV: Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, exciting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week Susan Hobbs with Pet Pals TV and her guest Pam Lewis from Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary in Muncie.

They discussed a new animal shelter she is working to build with a group out of Utah, when she expects to break ground on it and the kinds of animals it will house.

They also mentioned a fundraiser that is taking place at the Delaware County Fairgrounds on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the animal rescue, click here.