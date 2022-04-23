Local

‘Pet Pals TV’: Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Pamela Terhune, founder of Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary in Muncie.

Grateful Rescue is a nonprofit that takes in homeless animals, rehabilitates them, and works to find them an adoptive or foster family. The organization also provides a low-cost spay and neuter program to the public.

“Our group’s mission is to save all the animals in need and something a lot of people don’t understand is we serve people outside of just pets,” Terhune said. “We have community service programs, we have reading with children, we have veterans’ programs.”

The organization is the subject of a new show on WISH-TV called “The Grateful Rescue” that airs quarterly on Saturdays at 11 a.m., right after “Pet Pals TV.”

To learn more, visit the Grateful Rescue website.