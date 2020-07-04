Pet Pals TV: Heat strokes in pets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

Patty Spitler, the host of Pet Pals TV, stopped by the Daybreak studios with Tom Dock from Noah’s Animal Hospital on Saturday to talk about the risk of heat stroke in pets.

Dock said short-faced dog breeds like pugs and bulldogs, as well as older and overweight dogs, are more susceptible to suffering from heat strokes. He also described some of the signs to look out if you think your pet may be suffering from a heat stroke.

Click the video to learn more.