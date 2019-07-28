Pet Pals TV: How to prepare for a puppy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Patty Spitler with Pet Pals TV stopped by the WISH-TV studios Sunday to talk about the best ways you can prepare to welcome a new puppy into your family.

Mike and Kathy Underwood, from Camp Bow Wow in Lawrence, joined her for the discussion.

The Underwoods brought along two pups for the interview and said new pet owners often have a lot of questions.

“We ask our customers to give some comments or advice to new pet parents, and one of the biggest ones was be consistent,” said Kathy Underwood.

The Underwoods shared more tips and advice for new pet owners. Click the video to learn more.