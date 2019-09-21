Pet Pals TV: How to take care of your pet after you pass

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Patty Spitler with Pet Pals TV stopped by the WISH-TV studios Sunday with a very important message about life and love and our critters.

Do you know how you pet will be taken care of when you pass?

Robin from Furever We Love dog rescue focuses on that very concept.

“If an owner is still alive but unable to take care of their dog, they are able to follow the life of their dog through Facebook, through relationships they’ve formed with their (pets) new family,” Robin explained. “They’re able to pass with the peace of knowing that their dog is loved, is running, is playing and has a home.”

Robin explained the rescue also has pet trusts available.

“People could leave their pets to our rescue, knowing that we would find them an amazing home,” said Robin.

Click the video to learn more about Furever We Love.