Pet Pals TV: Indianapolis Animal Care Services yard sale

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Pets Pals TV shares a story about our furry and four-legged friend population.

This time Susan Hobbs stopped by Midday with her guests Suzie Lawson and Carrie Breedlove.

They talked about the annual Indianapolis Animal Care Services yard sale. It’s the third year for the fundraiser.

This year’s yard sale is on Saturday, June 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the IACS.

To learn more about the annual yard sale, click here.