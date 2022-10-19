Local

‘Pet Pals TV’: Indianapolis Prize announces 2023 nominees￼

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Conservation Public Relations Specialist of Indianapolis Zoo, Alie Pflum.

“The whole point of this new award for animal conservationists is to encourage younger generations to get involved in conservation, whether it’s from recycling or reducing waste, or reducing your plastic source income. Getting people inspired is really what we’re aiming to do here,” Pflum said.

Watch the video above for more!