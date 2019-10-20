Pet Pals TV: Indy Cat Show

INDIANAPOLIS — Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares an interesting and exciting story about our furry and four-legged friend population.

This week Patty Spitler was joined by Sarah Johnson Earles and Kim McDaniel to talk about the upcoming Indy Cat Show.

The cat’s out of the bag.

Cats of all shapes, sizes and breeds will be featured at the upcoming Indy Cat Show at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds October 26-27.

It’s an opportunity for people to see 55 different breeds of cats all in one place — from Burmese to Bengals, and Siamese to Sphynx cats.

But, you don’t have to have a purebred cat if you want to get into cat showing.

“If you’re interested in getting into cat showing but you haven’t got a purebred cat, you can still do it with a rescue cat,” said Sarah Johnson Earles.

Click here to learn more about the upcoming cat show.

To watch the entire interview, click the video.