Pet Pals TV: Indy Neighborhood Cats

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and exciting story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Pet Pals TV host Patty Spitler stopped by Daybreak studios with Dawn Benefiel, the executive director of Indy Neighborhood Cats.

“Our mission is to reduce the cat overpopulation in our neighborhoods through a method called trap, neuter, return,” said Benefiel. “This winter we have worked with many different organizations throughout central Indiana to build 1,000 winter shelters to make sure cats that live outside in our neighborhoods are warm and toasty.”

Click the video to learn more.