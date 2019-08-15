Pet Pals TV: Indy PAAW

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a story about our furry and four-legged friend population.

This time, Susan Hobbs stopped by with Celia Campbell and Elain Theil, co-founders of Indy Professionals Advocating Animal Welfare Coalition (PAAW).

They discussed their upcoming event Ales for Adoptable Tails. The event which is set for Saturday, Aug. 24, is an opportunity to help some animals, have a drink or two while enjoying some music.

The event benefits IndyHumane and homeless pets in central Indiana.

For more information on the event, click here.

To watch the segment, click on the video.