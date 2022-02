Local

Pet Pals TV: Keeping pets warm during winter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of Pet Pals TV, was joined by Tom Dock with Noah’s Animal Hospitals to talk about keeping pets warm during winter.

They discussed when it’s time to bring pets inside, the dangers posed by antifreeze and how to protect pets when they’re outside.

Click on the video to watch the full interview.