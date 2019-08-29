Pet Pals TV: Love of Labs Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a story about our furry and four-legged friend population.

This time Susan Hobbs stopped by her guests Jean Minders and Alyson Stahl, volunteers with Love of Labs Indiana. Stahl also brought along her 5-month-old puppy Gunner.

They discussed Love of Labs Indiana, background on the organization, how many dogs Stahl has helped rescue and place in forever homes and about an upcoming fundraiser for the group.

Labapoolza is set for Sept. 15 from 1-5 p.m. in Bargersville.

To learn more about Love of Labs Indiana and their fundraiser, click here.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.