Pet Pals TV: New species survival center opening at Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Patty Spitler, the host of Pet Pals TV, stopped by Daybreak on Saturday with her guest, Dr. Rob Shumaker.

Shumaker is the president and CEO of the Indianapolis Zoo, an internationally recognized organization located in the heart of Indianapolis.

He discussed the zoo’s new collaboration with the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

“IUCN is the largest and most important conservation organization in the world,” said Shumaker. “And starting now, in January, we are opening the Global Center for Species Survival, a new department, a new center at the zoo that will be focused on international conservation perspective.”

