‘Pet Pals TV’: Noblesville police introduce new therapy dog, Luna

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Noblesville police officer Benjamin Lugar and Luna, the department’s first therapy dog.

“You think of a police canine as apprehensions, drugs tracks, search,” Lugar said. “Her job is to love on people. Her job is to help go to those crisis situations and bring that tension down in the room a little bit.”

Lugar says Luna is there to help people manage their emotional and physiological responses in a time of crisis.

“Her commands are designed to help reduce those. So, that way, we can de-escalate that situation and start talking about resources, whether it’s mental health, substance use, homelessness services, domestic violence,” Lugar said. “Those topics can be really stigmatized and hard to talk about. She gives us that avenue to bridge that gap.”