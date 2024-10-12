‘Pet Pals TV’: Owl Fest 2024 swoops into Eagle Creek Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our-four legged and furry friend population.

Indiana is home to eight different species of owls, and the public is invited to learn about these birds of prey during Owl Fest 2024 on Oct. 26 – 27 at Eagle Creek Park.

During Owl Fest, kids and adults will get to see the park’s ambassador owls, talk with owl trainers, and take part in a variety of crafts. There is also a silent auction, with proceeds benefiting the Eagle Creek Park Foundation.

The foundation’s executive director Meghan Mustin joined News 8 during “Pet Pals TV,” and shared more.

“It’s such a great event for your traditional fall activities, with campfires, s’mores hay rides, but there there’s this beautiful education element,” she said.

Mustin says kids will also have the opportunity to dissect owl pellets: “It’s dry, it’s not messy, it’s not gross – (but) when they dissect it they will discover what an owl eats.”

Eagle Creek ornithologist Zach Dankert says of the eight owls that live in Indiana, four of them migrate to climates north of Indiana in the summer. “Owls have such a fun cultural identity,” he said.

Owl Fest runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 27. Some pre-registered events may run past time.

Visit Eagle Creek’s website to learn more.