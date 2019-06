INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A sequel of a popular pet movie will soon hit theaters.

Moviegoers are excited for "The Secret Life of Pets 2," coming to theaters this week.

Patty Spitler with Pet Pals TV got a chance to sit down with one of the film's stars -- Kevin Hart.

Hart voices the character of the fierce and funny bunny "Snowball."

To learn more about the upcoming film, click the video.