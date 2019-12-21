Pet Pals TV: Patty Spitler interviews the stars of ‘Cats’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Patty Spitler with Pet Pals TV stopped by the WISH-TV studios to talk about her recent trip to the London for the premiere of “Cats.”

The 2019 movie is a musical fantasy film that is based on the stage musical of the same name. The musical was adapted from a collection of poetry authored by T.S. Elliot.

The story centers around a tribe of cats called the Jellicles.

Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and Robbie Fairchild are among the cast members.

Patty traveled to London for the premiere of the film and sat down with some of the movie’s stars.

