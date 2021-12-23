Local

Pet Pals TV: Patty Spitler’s book ‘The Dog Who Saved My Life’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend community.

This time the host of Pet Pals TV, Patty Spitler, stopped by to talk about her new book.

Patty’s book, The Dog who Saved my Life, is her autobiography, which features stories – the good and the bad – from throughout her life.

The new work also features pictures of her from childhood to the present day as well as with people like Morgan Freeman, Robin Williams, Sophia Loren and Betty White.

To order a copy of the book, click here or here.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.