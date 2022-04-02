Local

Pet Pals TV: Paws & Think pet therapy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” is joined by Kelsey Burton, executive director of Paws & Think, and Sheri Shaw and her dog, Lambeau.

Paws & Think is a nonprofit organization that offers pet therapy as well as a youth canine program for at-risk youth, says Burton.

“We have two programs and go out into the community and serve people,” Burton said. “One of them is our therapy dog program; we have about 100 and 25 therapy dogs that serve central Indiana. We have a youth canine program where we pair up youth from vulnerable communities with shelter dogs and the kids train the shelter dogs and basic obedience.”

Visit the Paws & Think website for more information.