Pet Pals TV: Paws, Wings & Other Things

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This time the host of Pet Pals TV, Patty Spitler, stopped by with her guest Katja Craft, owner and found of Paws, Wings & Other Things.

Paws, Wings & Other Things is an animal rescue located in Martinsville.

They discussed some of the unique animals she rescues and rehabilitates.

Craft also talked about her goal with running the rescue.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

