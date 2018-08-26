Pet Pals TV: Pet health myths Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- You knew we couldn't celebrate National Dog Day without Patty Pitler dropping by!

Each and every week, Patty stops by our studios to discuss the fhe furry population in central Indiana.

This week, she was joined by Tom Dock to talk about some myths about your pet's health amid recent headlines.

Check out the interview for more.

Be sure to watch Pet Pals TV every Sunday at 10 a.m.