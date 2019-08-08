Pet Pals TV: Phil feeds an alpaca

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Patty Spitler shares a story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This time, the host of Pet Pals TV stopped by with her guest Julia Roberts, her therapy dog Alvin and an alpaca named Lucy.

Roberts talked about her therapy animals, which she takes to retirement homes and schools. She also talked about the many therapy animals she keeps on her farm and the groups that have visited to check out and spend time with the animals.

Also, during the interview, Phil was kind enough to feed Lucy.

