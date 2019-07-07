Pet Pals TV: PopCon for pets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Adults frequently participate in cosplay events like ComiCon, GenCon and WonderCon, but a recent convention in Indianapolis allowed pets to join in on the fun.

Indianapolis recently hosted a pop culture convention known as PopCon. The event was held in June.

This year, KJ from KJ OnAir decided it would be fun to let pets join in on the action during the convention. The change was a hit and she plans on making it a tradition.

“Who doesn’t love to dress up pets?” she said. “We always encourage people if you’re going to dress up your pets make sure it’s not stressful to them.”

