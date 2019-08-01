Pet Pals TV: Prison Greyhounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Pet Pals TV has a story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This time Susan Hobbs from Pet Pals TV stopped by Midday with her guest Jan Bugher and her dog Dio.

Bugher is an adoption representative with Prison Greyhounds.

She discussed the program, how it benefits the inmates and the dogs and where the organization gets the greyhounds.

To learn more about the organization, click here.

The organization has a number of upcoming meet and greet events: