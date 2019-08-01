Pet Pals TV: Prison Greyhounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Pet Pals TV has a story about our four-legged and furry friend population.
This time Susan Hobbs from Pet Pals TV stopped by Midday with her guest Jan Bugher and her dog Dio.
Bugher is an adoption representative with Prison Greyhounds.
She discussed the program, how it benefits the inmates and the dogs and where the organization gets the greyhounds.
The organization has a number of upcoming meet and greet events:
- Metazoa Brewing Company Downtown Meet & Greet Ages 21+, please! 140 South College Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46202 Sundays (1:30 – 3:30) Aug. 18, Sept. 8, Oct. 20, Nov. 10, Dec. 15
- Greenwood Ace Hardware Meet & Greet 2101 Independence Dr. Greenwood, IN 46143 Saturdays (11 – 1) Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 14
- Indy North PetPeople Meet & Greet In Nora Plaza near Whole Foods 1300 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46240 Saturdays (11:30 – 1:30) Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 26, Dec. 21
- Indy South PET SUPPLIES PLUS Meet & Greet 8810 South Emerson Ave (Emerson Ave. & County Line Rd) Indianapolis, IN 46237 Saturdays (11 – 1) Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Dec. 14
- Irvington Farmers Market Meet & Greet Ellenberger Park 5301 E. Saint Claire St. in historic Irvington Indianapolis, IN 46219 Aug. 11, Sept. 8, Oct. 13