Pet Pals TV: Protecting pets from poison

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This time the host of Pet Pals TV, Patty Spitler, stopped by with Pet Pals TV photojournalist Steve Sweitzer.

They discussed the need, especially around the holidays, to keep your pets protected from poison.

Additionally, they talked about how to keep your pets safe, possible dangerous substances and resources to contact if your pet ingests a poisonous material.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.