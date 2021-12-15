Local

Pet Pals TV: Protecting pets from poison

by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This time the host of Pet Pals TV, Patty Spitler, stopped by with Pet Pals TV photojournalist Steve Sweitzer.

They discussed the need, especially around the holidays, to keep your pets protected from poison.

Additionally, they talked about how to keep your pets safe, possible dangerous substances and resources to contact if your pet ingests a poisonous material.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Old Major Market owner creates charcuterie board, makes bacon-wrapped chestnuts, talks specialty seasonal offerings

Indy Style /

Spoke Locally app helps connect businesses to customers

Indy Style /

Give the gift of beautiful skin with locally made natural skincare products

Indy Style /

It’s not too late to donate toys for WISH Tree and Toys for Tots

Community /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.