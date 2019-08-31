Pet Pals TV: Protecting your cats from parvo virus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Patty Spitler stopped by the Daybreak studios Saturday to talk about how the deadly parvo virus doesn’t just affect dogs, but cats can contract the virus also.

KJ the “kitty correspondent” joined Patty and shared some heartbreaking news.

KJ recently adopted Rory, a sweet, little kitten. But 8 days after bringing Rory home, the feline unexpectedly passed away.

Rory had contracted a strain of the parvo virus.

“We’ve been hearing a lot about parvo in dogs, panleukopenia affects cats similar,” explained KJ. “It does seem to be showing up more often.”

KJ explained Rory’s immune system wasn’t developed enough to handle the virus.

