Pet Pals TV: Purses for Paws Bingo Night benefits IndyHumane

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Patty Spitler with Pet Pals TV stopped by the Daybreak studios on Saturday with a few surprises.

Theresa Mascari and Bonnie Gallivan with IndyHumane, joined Patty to talk about an upcoming Bingo event that features designer purses. Plus the event benefits IndyHumane.

The event is called Purses for Paws Bingo Night and it is Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at Primo South. That’s at 2615 National Avenue.

Gallivan also brought along Escobar, a 7-year-old rescue who is now available for adoption.

“This is why we do the Purses for Paws, we serve at IndyHumane 10,000 animals a year,” said Gallivan. “Either through adoption, low-cost vaccine clinic, or low-cost spay and neuter.”

Gallivan also showed some photos of other dogs that are currently up for adoption.

Click the video to learn more.

Be sure to catch Pet Pals TV every Saturday right here on WISH-TV at 10:30 a.m.