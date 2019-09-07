Pet Pals TV: Researchers use kazoos to learn more about vocal capability of orangutans at Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Patty Spitler from Pet Pals TV stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about some breaking critter news!

Melanie Laurendine, from the Indianapolis Zoo joined Patty to discuss a recent discovery at the zoo involving orangutans and kazoos.

“This was a collaborative study between the Indianapolis Zoo and a researcher in Europe,” explained Laurendine. “They gave Knobi and Rocky (two orangutans at the Indianapolis Zoo) kazoos, and they were able to use them. Which shows that they are controlling their vocal folds.”

Laurendine said the research shows the orangutans have a similar vocal ability to humans.

“It’s really incredible and it’s absolutely international news,” said Laurendine.

Click the video to learn more about the study.