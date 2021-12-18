Local

Pet Pals TV: Shelters overflowing at IACS

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of Pet Pals TV, was joined by Roxie Randall from Indianapolis Animal Care Services. They discussed the challenges facing IACS, what to know before adopting a pet and how the situation at shelters has changed during the pandemic.

More information about IACS is available here. Directions for ordering Spitler’s book can be found here.

Click on the video to watch the full interview.

