‘Pet Pals TV’: Springtime means it’s kitten season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by KJ McGlinn, the “Pet Pals TV” kitten correspondent, to talk about what to do if you find a group of kittens without their mother.

According to McGlinn, people will sometimes think kittens have been abandoned by their mother, when in fact, the mother will return.

“Their mother goes away for hours at a time and that’s to actually protect them. So, she will go somewhere and watch so that predators don’t smell, [so] they go after her and not the kittens. So, it’s natural for those kittens to be left alone, and we don’t want to scoop them up because they need mom,” McGlinn said.

If you find kittens and you’re not sure if their mother is going to come back for them, there is a trick you can do using an item found in your kitchen, McGlinn says.

“You can use the flour from your kitchen to make a little ring around these kittens and then you’ll see those little paw prints if mom comes back,” McGlinn said. “If she doesn’t, that’s when you want to call Indy Neighborhood Cats here in Indianapolis.”