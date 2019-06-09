Pet Pals TV: The difference between facility dogs and therapy dogs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- For almost 20 years Kevin Knartzer has been working as a dog trainer, helping canines better serve humans and be better companions.

He is now the owner and founder of Paws Up, Tails Down, an organization aimed at helping pet owners build a better relationship with their dogs.

Knartzer brought a special friend to the Daybreak studios. Jordy is a two-year-old Labrador Retriever who is in search of a place to serve as a facility dog.

A facility dog is very much like a therapy dog, except for the fact that they go in and work five days a week," explained Knartzer. "Most therapy dog programs will limit the number of hours the dogs can do, usually they go for an hour or two, these dogs will work five days a week, eight hours a day."

To learn more about Jordy and what facility dogs do, click the video.