‘Pet Pals TV’: The Four Legged Ranch

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals” TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Nancy Caraboa-Hoffman, director of The Four Legged Ranch in Mooresville.

The Four Legged Ranch rescues and rehabilitates dogs, especially “bully breeds” like pit bulls, and helps them find forever homes.

“They need us most and there’s so many of them in the shelters,” Caraboa-Hoffman said. “There’s the pit bull, the American pit bull terrier. There’s a bunch. If it has the name ‘bull’ in it, that’s kind of where you get the American bully (breed).”

Pit bulls and other “bully breed” can make great pets, according to Caraboa-Hoffman.

“They get along with children, they get along with other dogs, they love people. They love you unconditionally,” Caraboa-Hoffman said. “They’re just wonderful dogs and I wouldn’t have any other breed. We’ve saved others, from chihuahuas all the way to Great Danes, but these guys have my heart.”

Pet lovers are invited to Saturday’s Paws on the Patio adoption event and silent auction, hosted by The Four Legged Ranch and Heping PAWS, Inc. Some of the dogs available for adoption will be at the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar in Indianapolis.