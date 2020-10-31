Pet Pals TV: The Indy Dog Whisperer

This week, Nathan Lowe, who is also known as The Indy Dog Whisperer, stopped by the Daybreak studios with Pet Pals TV host Patty Spitler.

“Clear communication is key to any relationship and we understand this at the human level, but the same applies with we and our dogs,” said Lowe. “The trouble is, dogs speak a nonverbal language and we speak a verbal one. So they assume we know what they’re saying nonverbally.”

Lowe said his mission is to improve the relationship between people and their dogs.

Click the video to learn more and to hear some of Lowe’s tips for better communicating with your dog.