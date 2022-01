Local

Pet Pals TV: Therapy dogs help with coping

This week Patty Spitler, the host of Pet Pals TV, was joined by Kelsey Burton, the executive director of Paws and Think.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of Pet Pals TV, was joined by Kelsey Burton, the executive director of Paws and Think.

They discussed the different programs the organization has, the impact of the pandemic and its partnership with Clothes With A Cause.

